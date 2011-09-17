trinity_gt said: [*]seal conditioner: Automatic transmissions are packed with seals and when they act up, loss of hydraulic pressure around them can cause shifting issues; a bottle of "conditioner" can be added to transmission fluid to cause the seals to swell a bit to get a bit more life out of the trans. The seals used in engine valve guides may respond similarly to a bit of engine "stop leak" conditioner such as Lucas' "Engine Oil Stop Leak" poured in the sump

[/list] Click to expand...

Snake oil... Hmmmm... depends... The conditioner mentioned above is one of the additives in high mileage oil. It's designed to swell seals and also contains a coagulant (of sorts) to seal up small leaks that allow oil to pass through. They also contain additional detergents and primers that allow the coagulants to adhere to surfaces of these areas.They are not designed to stop oil leaks like the ones that you might find in your driveway. Instead they will fill the microscopic variety and place polymers in those spots that give additional protection to those areas as well as additional lubrication.Some can even, "target" specific wear areas by reacting differently to the heat range it is operating in. What I mean is, they break down differently dependent on heat releasing different by-products that are beneficial to a specific area of the engine (piston rings, piston skirt, viton valve seals, etc.).It's not all hocus-pocus and some are better than others. They will NOT however, repair a damaged engine.