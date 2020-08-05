Engine High rpm belt squeal

E

Espo720

New Member
May 4, 2016
29
2
3
30
Belt squealed like hell when I got it. Changed the idler pulley and belt, now it only squeals when I’m on the gas above like 4k. I’ve narrowed it down to the alternator or the tensioner, There’s some rubber scrapings built up on the side of the tensioner and the sound is coming from that area. Any insight?

The tensioner is just on the edge of the belt check area, but the car has the AC deleted and the PS moved up so I’m running an 84.5” belt, Gates K060845. Previous owner had left a belt card for a napa/gates 86.5” belt but that didn’t make sense to me.

Here’s a quick shot of the belt, the outside is getting melted it seems.
4E97F6EE-F43E-434A-9777-021B0B4D4871.jpeg
 
Last edited:

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
M 1969 mustang 302 clevor breaking up at high rpm 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 4
L High Idle and Hanging RPM. Tried everything, still no fix. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
D Fuel Weird ping at high RPM/ high load SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
Rynb15 Engine mid/high rpm stumble, idles good. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 16
8 Data log high rpm dip..spark possibly?? no lost sync Digital Self-tuning Forum 2
M High RPM Stumble SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 7
JD2210 Forced Induction 89 lx code 56 at high rpm Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
Onesick99GT High RPM After reaching lambda Wideband 2k Idle 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
T 2008 Mustang Gt - No Steering at High RPM 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 1
PakstinN high rpm miss Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 26
T Another High Idle Problem 200 Rpm And Higher...(already Replaced Iac) 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 7
C New Pony Owner Just Bought 94 Gt Convertible High Idle Issue Help 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 4
B Pcv Blows Out At High Rpm Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
W 96 4.6 Breaking Down At High Rpm 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 6
T High Rpm In Park 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 4
N High Hanging Rpm Issues(2004 Gt) SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 14
B Engine Was 4 Cylinder...high Rpm Breakup...advice? Thoughts? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
M High Idle Rpm SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 6
C Need Help 2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech 6
S 1999 3.8 Larger Throttle Body Problem SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 3
axeman Hesitation When Shifting During High Rpm's 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
E High Idle When In Neutral While Coasting SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 2
V 2002 Mustang Rpm's On The Fritz!! 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
dbenedict2012 Engine High Rpm Miss/powerloss? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
T 94 Mustang No Power High Rpm Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
VintageAion Engine High Rpm Cold Start 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 3
Mike N Clutch Doesn't Fully Disengage At High Rpm (05 Gt) 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 4
F Missing At High Rpm 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 20
R Bogging @ High Rpm SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 9
joshw0000 No Fuel At High Rpm's 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 13
D High Rpm Power Loss After Switching Back To 1.6 Rockers Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 65
Racegt Bad Idle And Strange Rattling Noise At High Rpm's The Welcome Wagon 2
jmil918 Engine Fresh Rebuild Vibraton/shutter At High Rpm 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 8
R Rpm' Stay High Between Gears.any Ideas? SVT Tech Forum 3
M High Rpm, Accelerating! 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
GasGuzzler00 Rpm Going High But Car Stays At Same Speed 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 6
B High Rpm Engine Miss Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 21
BradleyMustang3 Drivetrain Strong Vibration In Shifter In High Rpm High Speed 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 2
D 1986 Gt 5.0 Miss Fire At High Rpm Help! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
90lxwhite vss? running high rpm's on hwy and speedo reading high Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
ratio411 High RPM intakes are more appropriate for boosted motors? Why? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 17
C Cobra st,t,t,tuters and high RPM 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 17
fox04 BAD High rpm vibration Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
M High RPM start.... 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
M High RPM start.... SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
Shaolin Crane High RPM roller lifters Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 27
Steve491 High RPM is worse, HELP! SVT Tech Forum 12
9 High RPM Problem SVT Tech Forum 1
S missing at high rpm Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
E vortec overheats when on the gas (autocross or highway high rpm) 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
Similar threads
Top Bottom