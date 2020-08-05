Belt squealed like hell when I got it. Changed the idler pulley and belt, now it only squeals when I’m on the gas above like 4k. I’ve narrowed it down to the alternator or the tensioner, There’s some rubber scrapings built up on the side of the tensioner and the sound is coming from that area. Any insight?The tensioner is just on the edge of the belt check area, but the car has the AC deleted and the PS moved up so I’m running an 84.5” belt, Gates K060845. Previous owner had left a belt card for a napa/gates 86.5” belt but that didn’t make sense to me.Here’s a quick shot of the belt, the outside is getting melted it seems.