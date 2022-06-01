Hi. I recently got my constant fuel pump running issue figured out. Was the ECU. ECUexchange did a fantastic job. However, I still have a problem. When the car is warmed up well, I get a miss at 4500 rpm and above. I recently had a friend put on gt40 aluminum heads. Don't remember doing it before, but I rarely drove it and never went above 5000 with the stock heads.



It has new plugs autolite 104s gapped at .045. It had no name 8mm wires. A friend gave me new 9mm ford wires, didn't help. I did my best to try and keep them away from each other and the dipstick tube. Ignition system is stock. It runs fine when just cruising. I ran the codes and got 31, 67, 81,82,84, but I don't think any of those are the issue. Where would you look next?



Car is a 93 with a 5.0. Mild unknown cam, cobra intake, and just put in 24# injectors with a matching MAF.