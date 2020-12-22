HIGH RPMS HANG UP WHILE SHIFTING AND COASTING IN NEUTRAL

Hi allI've read a lot of postings here and there about this issue without a conclusive solution.I've done everything in the "Surging List" starting with scanning the system for error NO ERRORS..I've been driving my car with a IAC restriction shim or plate being this the only way to maintain the RPM's down while shifting and coasting.Today I removed the plate trying to do more research on this issue, removed the restriction plate and sure enough the idle RPM hangs for a while before returning to the set idle.I plugged the IAC valve and connected my voltmeter to the harness and started the engine. I observed that the voltage goes up when I snap the gas but takes a while to come down along with the RPM. is that NORMAL?another observation was that the IAC valve it has an open air flow and the solenoid opens more that flow when the engine is running. I though the valve supposed to be closed and then start to open with a variably voltage thru the negative wire. In this video it seems to me that that IAC is fully closed and then the voltage opens it on demand?Can someone elaborate on this issue? Why the IAC restriction plate seems to help correcting this issue? Is this a flaw on the design , or is there a computer malfunction?