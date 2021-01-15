high stall converter on 94 gt

Hey guys!

I have a stock 1994 GT 5.0 convertible - Automatic trans



I recently had the rear end rebuilt, went from the stock 327 to a 373 Yukon performance with a locker.



I've thought about quite a few different mods but figured gears were the best place to start, not quite ready for heads, cam and intake.

I think I should upgrade my transmission with maybe a shift kit and a converter with a higher stall rate.. probably around 3k



Has anybody done this? Am I wasting my money? is there something I should do first?

Looking for more balls, something I can really feel.