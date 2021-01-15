high stall converter on 94 gt

B

brandtc100

New Member
Jan 14, 2021
1
0
0
20
Murfreesboro, TN
Hey guys!
I have a stock 1994 GT 5.0 convertible - Automatic trans

I recently had the rear end rebuilt, went from the stock 327 to a 373 Yukon performance with a locker.

I've thought about quite a few different mods but figured gears were the best place to start, not quite ready for heads, cam and intake.
I think I should upgrade my transmission with maybe a shift kit and a converter with a higher stall rate.. probably around 3k

Has anybody done this? Am I wasting my money? is there something I should do first?
Looking for more balls, something I can really feel.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

AydenTv
What's it Worth? 89 LX Convertible 5.0 Or 97 Cobra??
Replies
4
Views
342
What is it Worth?!?!?
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
Red50Fox
88 Mustang GT 5 lug / disc conversion (almost done!) parking brake question
Replies
10
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Red50Fox
Red50Fox
S
Cold start bucking - 94 5.0 GT
Replies
11
Views
1K
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
snrusnak
S
beyondEOD
94-95 Mustang 5.0 AODE MS3 Gold Box w/ Microsquirt
Replies
62
Views
4K
Digital Self-tuning Forum
beyondEOD
beyondEOD
beyondEOD
94-95 Mustang GT Auto Dual Microsquirt ECUs
Replies
14
Views
1K
Digital Self-tuning Forum
stanglx2002
stanglx2002
Top Bottom