High Torque Mini starter on ebay...any good?

S-Man, i agree with Michael (from what i have read). however, if you want the ebay one, try a search. i know of several folks have used that ebay starter (dont recall names though).
when you search and come across someone who says they have one, you could send a PM to them if you want. i have done this before (when lookin for a review of a certain Brand/part, and folks have been great about gettin right back to me about how they like the item).

good luck.
 
NEW FORD MUSTANG COUGAR HI TORQUE MINI STARTER 302/351 from a guy named alterstart on ebay. Mine was like 60-65 w/o warrenty and then I added a paypal warrenty for like $5, so with shipping it was like 80-85. Bolted up fine, no retrofitting, but I hooked it up to the starter solonoid backwards and fried the solonoid on the starter. Got a replacement solonoid at autozone for $35 for a ford hi torque mini starter, put it on and blew it because I didn't unhook the neg. battery cable and touched metal w/ the solonoid on the starter, so I just ended up buying a remanufactured starter from autozone and now I have a high torque mini starter w/ blown solonoid as a paper weight...either way, it bolted up fine, but I can't give any longevity reports, as I never actually got to use it!
 
I have the alterstart 150A 3G and mini-hi torque starter and they were quality looking pieces. So far no problems. $65 for the mini and $135 for the 3G.
 
I went with a plain old stock replacement, rebuilt starter from Autozone for like 55 bucks after tax, and it came with a lifetime warrantee. Sure it's nothing fancy, but just about everything i've replaced on my car is lifetime warrantee so i've kinda got Autozone by the balls...lol
 
SS - after hearing many stories from folks who have to replace their failing 'lifetime guarantee' components once a year (radiators, alternators, starters, etc.), it's not as clear who has who by what extremity. :) Believe me, overall, they're NOT losing money on those arrangements.
 
Michael Yount said:
SS - after hearing many stories from folks who have to replace their failing 'lifetime guarantee' components once a year (radiators, alternators, starters, etc.), it's not as clear who has who by what extremity. :) Believe me, overall, they're NOT losing money on those arrangements.
Yea i knew someone would say that...lol Personally i'm not terribly bothered by replacing things unless i get stuck somewhere because of it, in the end though i only buy that certain item once, and i dont think anything is going to last forever.


LOL reminds me of that line from Tommy Boy "look if you want me to take a dump in a box and mark it guaranteed, i will, i've got time. 'Cause that's pretty much what you're gonna get, a guaranteed piece of $hit"
 
Bump. Looking at these right now. Anybody running one and been good for a while? I really want to know how do you hook up that 3 wire connection?
 
I got mine on Amazon,it's a DB.electric mini starter, like 60 clams.it's new and I've been daily driving with it for over 7 years, no problemo. I've also got a 3g alt. New from them also working awsome.the starter hooked right up easy.
 
