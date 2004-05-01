High Torque Mini starter on ebay...any good?

NEW FORD MUSTANG COUGAR HI TORQUE MINI STARTER 302/351 from a guy named alterstart on ebay. Mine was like 60-65 w/o warrenty and then I added a paypal warrenty for like $5, so with shipping it was like 80-85. Bolted up fine, no retrofitting, but I hooked it up to the starter solonoid backwards and fried the solonoid on the starter. Got a replacement solonoid at autozone for $35 for a ford hi torque mini starter, put it on and blew it because I didn't unhook the neg. battery cable and touched metal w/ the solonoid on the starter, so I just ended up buying a remanufactured starter from autozone and now I have a high torque mini starter w/ blown solonoid as a paper weight...either way, it bolted up fine, but I can't give any longevity reports, as I never actually got to use it!