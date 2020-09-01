Hit a dip now I hear hissing when I accelerate

N

nathansmyers

New Member
Sep 1, 2020
2
0
1
20
Palm Springs
So I just bought a 2017 ford mustang Ecoboost, 40k miles, I had a multipoint inspection before I bought it and it was in great condition. Unfortanettly today I didnt see a dip in the road and I hit it pretty hard and now I hear hissing when I accelerate (was not hissing before that dip) I am taking this into the dealership in a couple days but does anyone have an Idea of why this is happening
 

  • Sponsors(?)


74stang2togo

74stang2togo

I need something stupid to play with
Mod Dude
Mar 7, 2002
7,766
3,666
224
nathansmyers said:
So I just bought a 2017 ford mustang Ecoboost, 40k miles, I had a multipoint inspection before I bought it and it was in great condition. Unfortanettly today I didnt see a dip in the road and I hit it pretty hard and now I hear hissing when I accelerate (was not hissing before that dip) I am taking this into the dealership in a couple days but does anyone have an Idea of why this is happening
Click to expand...
You more than likely either knocked one of the hoses/tubes off the intercooler or damaged the intercooler itself.
 
  • Like
Reactions: nathansmyers
S

Shuttleman83

Member
Jun 30, 2019
94
10
8
USA
Try running premium (91+ octane) and the hissing could be a simple vac line (or even a tire losing air). Start at the easy stuff first, don't let the worry and fear get you.
 
  • Like
Reactions: nathansmyers
74stang2togo

74stang2togo

I need something stupid to play with
Mod Dude
Mar 7, 2002
7,766
3,666
224
Shuttleman83 said:
Try running premium (91+ octane) and the hissing could be a simple vac line (or even a tire losing air). Start at the easy stuff first, don't let the worry and fear get you.
Click to expand...
Premium fuel isn't going to get rid of a hiss that started after he hit a bump.

90% of the turbocharged cars I work on that have a "hiss" that started after hitting a bump have either a damaged intercooler, or the plumbing to it came loose. 91 octane isn't going to fix that or anything else that's hissing.

Being a Ford, it's going to be real stubborn about throwing an underboost code and turning on the check engine light even if that's the case.

It could certainly be other things, punctured tire? Sure, but the TPMS light would've come on. A vacuum line? Not likely, and that would stand a real good chance of turning on the check engine light. Hissing from a cracked radiator? Maybe, but OP said it happens when he accelerates, and he'd have seen the steam and smelled the coolant.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
T 22s the hit The Welcome Wagon 1
84blkstang Electrical Windshield wiper motor hitting firewall Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
6 2010 Drivers Door Glass Hits Bottom Hard? 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 3
G Suspension Rear sway bar hitting exhaust Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 17
moneypit94 trunk pops when i hit lock button 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 0
T Very bad vibration from clutch pedal after hitting a bump 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
8 5.0 microsquirt mustang hits wall around 5000 RPM Digital Self-tuning Forum 25
R Right rear clunk when hitting bumps 2015+ Specific Tech 6
R Tko600 hitting top of tunnel on 89 mustang Fox Engine Swaparoo 0
O Having problem 5.0 89 instaled weiland intake and tried to install msd 8598 dis won't go all the way in hits the manifold lacking 1/4" from going in Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
B Think I Can Hit 12s? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 14
killer5.0 Fox 500rwhp T5...grinding Sound When Hitting 2nd... 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 21
Mustang936590 What Is This Line Hitting Passenger Side Exhaust? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
J Bbk Long Tube Headers Hitting The Ac Line On 1993 Mustang Gt 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 9
B Brakes Hitting Floor. No Pressure 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 10
U Hit My 2007 Mustang Gt On Curb, Paint Or Replace Bumper? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
D Back Of Ac Compressor Hits Valve Cover Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
utemachine Cai Hitting Strut Bar 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 10
T Clunk Noise When Hitting Bumps 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
E Wheels-Tires Please Help Wheel Hitting A-arm 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 2
N Wipers Jump After Hitting Bump...now Run All The Time 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 1
B New Mustang ...took 2 Days For Someone To Hit Me! 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 5
jonnyb351 Beadlocks Hit On The Brake Line Rear Bolt SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 5
B Engine Ac Line Hits Bbk Headers Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
J Choking When I Hit The Gas SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
Daddys girls GT's SN95 New 5.0 Car Build Bogs At Hit Of Throttle 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 15
justinakajuice Hit Again 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 0
S 2000 V-6 5sp,hit 2nd Wide Open And A Wet Spot Swapped Ends Twice Before I Webt Into A Muddy Ditch The Welcome Wagon 1
Wicked65 Making Some Test Hits 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
Gearbanger 101 Ass Hat In A Grey Fox Body Convertible Commits Hit And Run! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 22
bdepedro Rag Joint Hitting Clutch Z-bar? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 2
88GT954 Hits Keep Coming Part 2 Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
88GT954 The Hits Keep Coming 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
wyobohunter Trouble Hitting 3rd Gear 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 3
B Weld Prostars Hitting Brake Clips 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
dubbsix Windows Rolls Up Too Far: Hits A Pillar 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 5
dnbonds Brakes Brake Pedal Hits Floor Before It Slows Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
Brians19717 About To Hit 100k 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
O Got Hit. What To Check? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 3
Sn95gtscobra 95 Mustang Eec Fuse Blows When Hitting Bumps? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
elarm1 Fox Hit Me 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 9
MRaburn Tribute 2013 Shelby GT500 hit the block StangNet Site News 0
MRaburn Rare Low-mile 1967 Shelby GT500 Mustang to hit the block StangNet Site News 0
Exile Why does the car want to die when you hit the brakes? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
superstang01 What parts am i going to need to hit my goal?? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 26
JordanB21 Wheel hits fender wall Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 47
E Car seems like its hitting a rev limiter Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
S Car Was Hit.....opinions? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 8
boostfrk Suspension Sway Bar Hitting Oil Pan...pics Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
L Installing Flowmaster Cat-back, Hit Some Sort Of Line??? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
Similar threads
Top Bottom