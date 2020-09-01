Hit a dip now I hear hissing when I accelerate

Shuttleman83 said: Try running premium (91+ octane) and the hissing could be a simple vac line (or even a tire losing air). Start at the easy stuff first, don't let the worry and fear get you. Click to expand...

Premium fuel isn't going to get rid of a hiss that started after he hit a bump.90% of the turbocharged cars I work on that have a "hiss" that started after hitting a bump have either a damaged intercooler, or the plumbing to it came loose. 91 octane isn't going to fix that or anything else that's hissing.Being a Ford, it's going to be real stubborn about throwing an underboost code and turning on the check engine light even if that's the case.It could certainly be other things, punctured tire? Sure, but the TPMS light would've come on. A vacuum line? Not likely, and that would stand a real good chance of turning on the check engine light. Hissing from a cracked radiator? Maybe, but OP said it happens when he accelerates, and he'd have seen the steam and smelled the coolant.