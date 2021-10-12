HiTech Stage 2’s in NPI heads?

C

ClayBelt

Member
Feb 21, 2020
70
6
18
22
Leon County, FL
Well, decided to go ahead and buy the dummy cheap HiTech Stage 2 cams, and while I’ve scoured the googleverse I have yet to find an answer to this question. Given that the cnc ported NPI heads I’ll be using have 0.100” more PTV than the PI heads, how much (if any?) should I be able to advance these cams past the 112 centerline? Ill be running 3cc Aviator pistons, so I’m not worried about clearance being any different from stock. Likewise, I’ve got MHS NPI .550” lift springs and Crower 0.060” offset valve retainers, so I think I’m set for the lift in the heads. I’m thinking I could get away with advancing these to at least 110 degrees, maybe even 108, but I don’t know. Thoughts?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

C
Cam question
Replies
5
Views
65
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
nickyb
nickyb
96SCstang
crower stage 2 npi cams
Replies
0
Views
507
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
96SCstang
96SCstang
5spd GT
PI Headswap Write-Up
Replies
36
Views
60K
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Thomas Camp
T
5spd GT
AFR and Trickflow Head Information
Replies
25
Views
58K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
NIKwoaC
NIKwoaC
Top Bottom