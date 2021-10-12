HiTech Stage 2’s in NPI heads?

Well, decided to go ahead and buy the dummy cheap HiTech Stage 2 cams, and while I’ve scoured the googleverse I have yet to find an answer to this question. Given that the cnc ported NPI heads I’ll be using have 0.100” more PTV than the PI heads, how much (if any?) should I be able to advance these cams past the 112 centerline? Ill be running 3cc Aviator pistons, so I’m not worried about clearance being any different from stock. Likewise, I’ve got MHS NPI .550” lift springs and Crower 0.060” offset valve retainers, so I think I’m set for the lift in the heads. I’m thinking I could get away with advancing these to at least 110 degrees, maybe even 108, but I don’t know. Thoughts?