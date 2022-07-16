Hola, from SBA

kgrier
Hi Folks - Just a quick hello and thanks for info so far. I'm the new owner of a 1967 Cougar restomod with a 1989 5.0 H.O. / 1991 AOD and just learning how to program the A9L with Quarterhorse and TunerPro RT. So far so good. One thing about a "restomod" is that one needs twice as many references. One for each model (1967 Cougar, 1989 Mustang) plus all the supporting gear - painless wiring harnesses, etc. Here's the ride in sunny Santa Barbara, CA. - Kirk