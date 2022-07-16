Hola, from SBA

Hi Folks - Just a quick hello and thanks for info so far. I'm the new owner of a 1967 Cougar restomod with a 1989 5.0 H.O. / 1991 AOD and just learning how to program the A9L with Quarterhorse and TunerPro RT. So far so good. One thing about a "restomod" is that one needs twice as many references. One for each model (1967 Cougar, 1989 Mustang) plus all the supporting gear - painless wiring harnesses, etc. Here's the ride in sunny Santa Barbara, CA. - Kirk

chrome_tLltFLFBEU.jpg
 
Well, first, welcome to :SN:
Second I guess you need to hang some pics in the classic forms but you must be 18 to enter, it's down the hall, third door on the left. Or is it the right? I forget, I hang out in the fox forums, don't get down there too often, anyway the waitress will seat you, you don't need a reservation, just some pics of your ride.
Enjoy,
 
Top Bottom