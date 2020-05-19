Holley 4180C question

I’m putting a 302 out of a 1985 Mustang GT carbed in my 1977 Mustang II. I rebuilt the OEM 4 bbl carb (Holley 4180c) and I’m now hooking everything up. The only problem is that my 1977 only had one carb connection from the wiring harness and the 4180c has two sets of wires (shown). One set is missing the plug. Not sure what the two do and if I can just wiring these up using a standard power ground setup to ignition? There is a blue and yellow wire. Anyone know which is power and which is ground?