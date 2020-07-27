Holley carburetors and AOD transmission.

L

LAFF

Enough to make my old Nipples hard
Jul 2, 2019
296
254
71
72
Chillicothe, Missouri
As some of you know I have Lentech building me a transmission.
Everything I have been reading says that the TV cable is not compatible with a Holley carb. The transmission is supposed to be here by the 1st week in September and I’m trying to get everything I need to have it installed. Any help, or suggestions are very welcome.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
D SOLD Barry Grant Holley 4150 750 Carburetor, Ford 408 351w Edelbrock Super Victor Engine and Power Adder 2
D SOLD Barry Grant Holley 4150 750 Carburetor, Ford 408 351w Edelbrock Super Victor Other Classifieds 5
B Holley 600 CFM Four-Barrel Street Carburetor Engine and Power Adder 1
B Holley 600 CFM Four-Barrel Street Carburetor Engine and Power Adder 1
3 Holley carburetor issue Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
1 Best Holley carburetor tuning book? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 4
65Stang86 For Sale ISO of Holley 750 Engine and Power Adder 0
C 347 Holley Terminator X or stock ecu good enough 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
Mystang66 Holley 4180C question 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
88LX5.Oh Digital Tuning Holley EFI vs factory EEC Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 33
LILCBRA 14point7 Spartan 2 install, Holley 4150 tuning, & exhaust escapades 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 105
H Holley EFI High Altitude MAP scaling? Digital Self-tuning Forum 7
A Holley Terminator X Max (EFI and Transmission Controller) 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 3
DemonGT Holley Terminator X vs Megasquirt pnp2 Digital Self-tuning Forum 12
Noobz347 Came Across This: Holley Efi Terminator X for your Fox Body Mustang Digital Self-tuning Forum 28
Ragtop50 SOLD New Holley HP 550-606 EFI kit with TFI Harness & Knock Sensor ** NEW ** Engine and Power Adder 1
R Fuel line from pump to Holley 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
S Should I switch to the Borla ATAK or keep it classic Holley Blackheadt 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 0
Woody3882 Holley 350 on my 65 Mustang question 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 6
1995COBRA Anyone convert to FiTech or Holley Sniper.. what was really involved in the swap ? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 18
P Holley Sniper shift light 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
L For Sale 1968 Mustang Coupe - 5.0 with Holley Sniper EFI - Houston, Texas Classic Mustangs For Sale 2
paddyrk Electrical 1991 LX 5.0, radio wiring help, ECU swap Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
G Engine 85 302 holley carb. Car suddenly started to bog and sputter untill it stalled Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
killer5.0 Haltech vs Pro-M vs Holley...thoughts? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 51
S For Sale 71' SCJ #6127 OE Holley carb D1ZF-9510-YA Other Classifieds 1
S For Sale 69' SCJ 428 Mustang list #4279 Holley carb Other Classifieds 3
moneypit94 Electrical Getting stock tach/speedo to work after holley efi install? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
smokin95vert Holley Efi Help 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
V Holley Carb Question 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
D Holley 650 Dp Stalling 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 11
EDC Holley Hi-ram For The 9.5 Deck Ford Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
W Holley Carb Secondaries Problem 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
SemperFIGOD 306 Turbo Or 357 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 14
65Ccoderagtop Holley 7448 2 Barrel 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
sen2two Tps Sensor And Holley Throttle Body 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 0
sen2two Tps Sensor And Holley Throttle Body 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 0
moneypit94 Dominator Ecu, Holley Cow 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 0
MikeH686 Holley Hp Efi 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 13
M Which Ecu Should I Buy? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
84Ttop Holley Intake Manifold 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 11
Grn92LX Anyone Using The Holley Efi System? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
90sickfox Build Thread Dusty's...Tried to make big thing happen.... 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2316
Edster Holley 4180 Junk Or Workable? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 1
M Help Id This Holley Carb 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
T Use Of Holley Hp Efi For 96 Gt Sohc 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
callys Holley 750 Vacuum Help - Very Rich At Cruise Classic Mustang Specific Tech 2
L 1990 Lx 5.0 Holley Systemax Ll Runs Horrible Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
viciousride SOLD Brand New Holley 120 Lb/hr Fuel Injectors (8) Other Classifieds 3
7991LXnSHO Holley, Bg, Demon Carbs 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
Similar threads
Top Bottom