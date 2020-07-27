Holley carburetors and AOD transmission.

LAFF
Enough to make my old Nipples hard
As some of you know I have Lentech building me a transmission.
Everything I have been reading says that the TV cable is not compatible with a Holley carb. The transmission is supposed to be here by the 1st week in September and I’m trying to get everything I need to have it installed. Any help, or suggestions are very welcome.
