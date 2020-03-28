Holley EFI High Altitude MAP scaling?

So a few months ago I scrapped my plans for my turbo Foxbody and picked up a Holley Sniper tuned SN95 with a 347. Now that it's back on the road I am getting the tune dialed in (mostly through the learning feature), but came across an issue with the ignition and fuel tables and the MAP readings at my altittude (~6,000 ASL). My first datalog of a 2-3-4 WOT pull shows that the baro pressure at my altitude is only about 80 kPa, so the fuel and spark tables aren't referencing the correct cells. Thus I am sitting in the cruise portion of the map while WOT. This leaves me at 34* timing, and a fuel target of 14.3. I did not hear any pinging or seem to have any detonation, so this leads me to believe I have some power left on the table if I can get the MAP scaled correctly.

So that leads me to my questions...for the base spark tables, do I need to scale the map itself or the MAP axis down to where the car will be operating? I feel that if I leave the MAP axis 0-105 kPA, I am losing some fidelity in the map, since about 15-20% of it wont be used at any point.

I have attached the tune I am working off of, a screenshot of the datalog (cant post the log file type here) and if no one has the Holley software to view, a screen shot of the base timing table and the cells that were referenced during the pull. Let me know if anyone needs more info. Thanks
 

