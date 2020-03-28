Holley EFI High Altitude MAP scaling?

So a few months ago I scrapped my plans for my turbo Foxbody and picked up a Holley Sniper tuned SN95 with a 347. Now that it's back on the road I am getting the tune dialed in (mostly through the learning feature), but came across an issue with the ignition and fuel tables and the MAP readings at my altittude (~6,000 ASL). My first datalog of a 2-3-4 WOT pull shows that the baro pressure at my altitude is only about 80 kPa, so the fuel and spark tables aren't referencing the correct cells. Thus I am sitting in the cruise portion of the map while WOT. This leaves me at 34* timing, and a fuel target of 14.3. I did not hear any pinging or seem to have any detonation, so this leads me to believe I have some power left on the table if I can get the MAP scaled correctly.
So that leads me to my questions...for the base spark tables, do I need to scale the map itself or the MAP axis down to where the car will be operating? I feel that if I leave the MAP axis 0-105 kPA, I am losing some fidelity in the map, since about 15-20% of it wont be used at any point.
I have attached the tune I am working off of, a screenshot of the datalog (cant post the log file type here) and if no one has the Holley software to view, a screen shot of the base timing table and the cells that were referenced during the pull. Let me know if anyone needs more info. Thanks
So that leads me to my questions...for the base spark tables, do I need to scale the map itself or the MAP axis down to where the car will be operating? I feel that if I leave the MAP axis 0-105 kPA, I am losing some fidelity in the map, since about 15-20% of it wont be used at any point.
I have attached the tune I am working off of, a screenshot of the datalog (cant post the log file type here) and if no one has the Holley software to view, a screen shot of the base timing table and the cells that were referenced during the pull. Let me know if anyone needs more info. Thanks
Attachments
-
54.5 KB Views: 1
-
352 bytes Views: 2
-
78.9 KB Views: 1