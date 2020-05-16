First off, sorry if I'm posting this in the wrong area. I've been away from forums for probably longer than I've let my car sit which is an embarrassingly amount of time. But probably like most of you, this quarantine thing has me bored out of my mind and I'm itching to pick up old projects. Plus I've made a career change, I'm now working on aircraft so I haven't had my fix of auto mechanics in a long time.



With that being said, I'm considering putting one of Holley's EFI systems on my car to rid it of some problems/complications I had that ultimately burned me out on the project. After converting to MAF, I had tons of drivability issues. I would pull codes and get 15 which indicates KAM issues internal to EEC or wiring. Tested at pin 1 and got 12v dc constant so that told me that my computer was bad. Buying yet another reman computer from the parts store would be my cheaper option no doubt, but these cars are getting so old that I'm worried I'd just be chasing all sorts of issues over the car. So, has anyone here swapped to a Holley (or other brand) aftermarket injection systems and have you had good luck with them?