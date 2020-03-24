Holley Terminator X Max (EFI and Transmission Controller)

A

ApacheGunRunner

New Member
Mar 23, 2020
5
0
1
48
Ft. Bragg, NC.
Holley is making a new EFI controller called the Terminator X, and the Terminator X Max. They both come with an EFI harness, but the X Max is also a 4R70W transmission controller. There is a model that is specifically for the 5.0. I'm going to use one on my swap. The Holley rep that I spoke with sad that both EFI And X-mission controllers come with per-set tunes but can be custom tuned as well. New EFI harness, EFI and transmission controller all in one....I'm in! They are also making EFI fuel tank modules that have the HP fuel pump on it that you put into your stock tank, and your done. No return line, and you don't have to buy an EFI fuel tank for $550. I still doing my research on all of this stuff, soooo... bare with me. If anyone has experience with any of this, I love to hear your opinion. Thanks!
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
DemonGT Holley Terminator X vs Megasquirt pnp2 Digital Self-tuning Forum 10
Noobz347 Came Across This: Holley Efi Terminator X for your Fox Body Mustang Digital Self-tuning Forum 27
Ragtop50 SOLD New Holley HP 550-606 EFI kit with TFI Harness & Knock Sensor ** NEW ** Engine and Power Adder 1
R Fuel line from pump to Holley 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
S Should I switch to the Borla ATAK or keep it classic Holley Blackheadt 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 0
Similar threads
Holley Terminator X vs Megasquirt pnp2
Came Across This: Holley Efi Terminator X for your Fox Body Mustang
SOLD New Holley HP 550-606 EFI kit with TFI Harness & Knock Sensor ** NEW **
Fuel line from pump to Holley
Should I switch to the Borla ATAK or keep it classic Holley Blackheadt
Top Bottom