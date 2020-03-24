Holley Terminator X Max (EFI and Transmission Controller)

Holley is making a new EFI controller called the Terminator X, and the Terminator X Max. They both come with an EFI harness, but the X Max is also a 4R70W transmission controller. There is a model that is specifically for the 5.0. I'm going to use one on my swap. The Holley rep that I spoke with sad that both EFI And X-mission controllers come with per-set tunes but can be custom tuned as well. New EFI harness, EFI and transmission controller all in one....I'm in! They are also making EFI fuel tank modules that have the HP fuel pump on it that you put into your stock tank, and your done. No return line, and you don't have to buy an EFI fuel tank for $550. I still doing my research on all of this stuff, soooo... bare with me. If anyone has experience with any of this, I love to hear your opinion. Thanks!