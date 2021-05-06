Holly Terminator X or Megasquirt

Hi All -

I know this has been discussed and I have read the threads but would like more opinions/real world experience.



Trying to decide on either Terminator or MS.

I‘m Ok replacing the the wiring harness if I decide on the Terminator.



Specifically, wondering which is better and widely supported (by tuners and company’s tech support).

I’m old school so have been using Holly products since the 80’s...so know they have good products and support.



Not familiar with MS - how is the product and support.

Given the two, which one would’ve you chose and why?



My goal is to have a ‘nice running engine‘ - it’s in a 1976 Bronco.



My setup is pretty mild:

- GT 40p heads, GT40 upper and lower Intake, 1.72 lift rockers, stock cam, 24# injectors with matching MAF (C&L 76mm) And headers.



Thanks