Home Carpet Insulation in a fox

stussy2870

Active Member
Apr 5, 2019
66
35
28
45
Butler
Hey guys,

Has anyone ever used carpet padding as replacement insulation (Specifically around the Quarter panels and the rear tail light section)... My insulation is just a mess (Stinks, tore up a bit etc).. I want to replace it but not with the 600.00 LRM option...

Open to suggestions.

thanks
 

General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
16,122
5,134
193
polk county florida
That stuff soaks up moisture and holds it more that the backing for automotive carpet, check out a upholstery shop, they may have something less expensive.
 
LILCBRA

LILCBRA

I started this morning by knocking out some studs
10 Year Member
Dec 6, 2005
1,842
904
154
48
Marietta, Ga
How about this?

RAAMaudio - Automotive sound deadening products

RAAMaudio automotive sound deadening products are the result of years of development, testing and refinement. Nobody has been selling direct to consumers longer than we have and nobody has more hands-on experience making acoustical modifications to vehicles for competition and just plain...
www.raamaudio.com www.raamaudio.com
 
