Home Carpet Insulation in a fox

stussy2870
Active Member
-
- Apr 5, 2019
-
- 66
-
- 35
-
- 28
-
- 45
Hey guys,
Has anyone ever used carpet padding as replacement insulation (Specifically around the Quarter panels and the rear tail light section)... My insulation is just a mess (Stinks, tore up a bit etc).. I want to replace it but not with the 600.00 LRM option...
Open to suggestions.
thanks
Has anyone ever used carpet padding as replacement insulation (Specifically around the Quarter panels and the rear tail light section)... My insulation is just a mess (Stinks, tore up a bit etc).. I want to replace it but not with the 600.00 LRM option...
Open to suggestions.
thanks