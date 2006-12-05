home improvement tv mustang

does anyone recall the red mustang fastback tim taylor drove for a short time on the tv show home improvement? the reason i ask is, my nephew bought a 66 2+2 at the krause auction a few weeks ago, and we are starting to feel this was an abc prop car for the show tooltime. we have searched the tooltime fan sites, abc's website,everywhere we can think of, and cant find any sort of pictures of the car, the only evidence is a sticker on the rear view mirror reading "abc gower 3" i have discovered that abc's offices are at sunset, and gower st. in los angeles. the reason we think it is the car tim drove is when his neighbor first spotted the car, he remarked "thats jill taylors car! seriously, i just saw that car on a rerun of home improvement" it is a very nice, 95%original car, with california emissions INTACT!!!
 

I remember that car, it was the wife's on the show. It was red with a set of mags....

Very cool!
 
I just signed up for this site. The red 66 you are talking about is mine. I have owned it since 1984. I had an agent for the car. It was used on 9 episodes in 3years, it was used as the family car. The car has won numerous trophies from 3rd place to best of show, mayors choice, and Marine Corp best of show. Along with being in Mustang Monthly Magazine 2 times :) hope this helps :)
 
PICS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! :D

Oh.. and Welcome aboard. :SN:
 
