Electrical Hood gone engine got wet

D

DSSarge

New Member
Aug 31, 2022
1
0
1
53
Arlington, TX
OK, bit of back story. Driving along and hood latch came undone somehow. Hood flew up and broke. Took hood off so it was at least drivable until new hood came in. While off, a good sized rain storm came through and soaked the engine. After the storm, the car started right up with no issue. Driving to work and the car shut off while I was driving down the street. Pull over, would not start back up. This was two weeks ago.

I have replaced the distributor with a new control module, listened for fuel pump actuation which is there although it doesnt seem to shut off now. Plugs are good, wires are good, spark is good to the plugs. Not sure the direction to go from here.

Coil is new
Distributor is new
Plugs are new
Cap and Rotor are new

Any help is appreciated.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

V
Engine 1987 GT wont rev past 2000 rpm? Help?!
Replies
5
Views
292
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
B
New Engine Oil Problem
Replies
0
Views
106
Other Auto Tech
BubbaG
B
8
Electrical need help no start with 5 volt reference
Replies
7
Views
375
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
86mstang
8
W
no start after distributor came apart inside
Replies
26
Views
986
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
limp
limp
A
Engine Surging idle issues
Replies
43
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
AnthonyA1234
A
Top Bottom