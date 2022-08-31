OK, bit of back story. Driving along and hood latch came undone somehow. Hood flew up and broke. Took hood off so it was at least drivable until new hood came in. While off, a good sized rain storm came through and soaked the engine. After the storm, the car started right up with no issue. Driving to work and the car shut off while I was driving down the street. Pull over, would not start back up. This was two weeks ago.



I have replaced the distributor with a new control module, listened for fuel pump actuation which is there although it doesnt seem to shut off now. Plugs are good, wires are good, spark is good to the plugs. Not sure the direction to go from here.



Coil is new

Distributor is new

Plugs are new

Cap and Rotor are new



Any help is appreciated.