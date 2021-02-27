I bought this 89 gt in July, and the hood was flush with the bumper, the way it should be. One day I went to wash the car, and I noticed the hood wasn't sitting the way it usually is. I've looked and looked at it. but can't find why it's doing this. The hood doesn't appear to be bent, neither does the latch. It also doesn't seem to be hitting anything. I put WD40 in the latch, and it looks a little better, but not much. Is there a common issue with hoods doing this that I don't know about? There's minimal play in the hood when pressed down, and acts as if it's latching normally.