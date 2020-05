DeannaNutefall said: I have a 2014 Mustang GT when I reach speeds of 75-80 mph the hood shakes so bad, I let off the gas immediately. The shaking isn't the front of the hood, it's where the scoop meets the windshield. Too much air coming in?? Click to expand...

Did you ever find out how to fix this? I am having the same problem. I think it has something to do with hood adjusters and hood bumpers. Mine was fine until I got it back from the service station!