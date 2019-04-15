So here's the back story:I have a buddy who I've come to know over the last few years in LA. He's got a '93 coupe that he's been shoveling money into. New paint, new suspension, new everything. It's got the DIYPNP MSII like mine had as well. As I was fighting the last car, he was having very similar trials and tribulations with this car. It had a mysterious leak. It popped a head gasket. It popped another head gasket, etc...Well, I guess this weekend, it popped a third head gasket somewhere in the neighborhood of 11psi. He thinks the timing is somewhere other than where MS thinks it is, but at any rate, he's done and over it. He listed it online right as I was driving to look at that rust bucket car, and for CHEEEEEEP. So I thought about it overnight and started talking to him about it. It's 98% finished, has a whole basket full of top shelf parts on it (as you'll see) and a fresh paint job to boot. It seemed dumb to let this go, so I told him I'd buy it. And so I did.It's going to stay at his house for a bit until I can get moved and settled into the new place and then I'll go get it.