Gents, good evening,
I'm making some progress with my no horn problem. The prior owner had jury rigged up a horn to pass inspection (horrible job with a push button under the dash). The horn fuse was blown so I disconnected the wires going to both horns and the fuse stopped blowing.
When I push the horn button I can hear the horn relay click.
I purchased two new Ford horns from LMR and installed them this evening. When I hooked up the battery again the horns started blowing right away so I knew I had other issues.
I have constant power to the horns so I figure I have one of two issues.
- the horn relay is stuck open internally
- the horn button is bad (foam between the brass contacts on the wheel is deteriorated and making constant contact.
When I checked it with a test light when I pushed the horn button the test light flashed but the test light had constant power.
How would I test the relay to see if it's bad or if it's the horn button?
If it's the horn button, I believe on my 87 it just pulls off and then has a wire or two to disconnect?
If it's the horn button, how do I dismantle it to replace the deteriorated foam?
Any help or thoughts would be appreciated.
Thanks
Greg
