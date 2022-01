I have a 1988 mustang GT steering wheel that is missing the horn contact plate. Are there any other years of contact plates that are compatible with my year’s steering wheel? There are two part numbers that are on the plastic ring around the brass plate. They are E73C – 13A808 – AA and E7ZC Dash 138808 Dash AA. Or does anyone know where I can get the year correct horn/cruise contact plate? Thanks