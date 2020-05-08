Electrical Horn/cruise brushes

Need the whole assy with wires, not just brushes. Can't seem to find these for sale online anywhere. No mustangs in the local yards to pick from. Anyone know where I can find the assembly? I'd rather not buy a whole column just for this part. The few "parts" cars in my area don't have a column in them anymore.

Mine is tilt with cruise out of a 1989. 1990+ use a different connector. Any help is appreciated

This is what it looks like
www.foxresto.com

1985-89 Ford Mustang NOS Steering Column Cruise Control and Horn Brush Set

1979-93 Fox-Body Mustang Experts! Located near Charlotte, NC our focus is Foxes and we know them better than anyone! We offer brand new reproduction parts as well as NOS (New Old Stock) and even some good used parts. We are on a mission to 'Save the Foxes'.
www.foxresto.com
 

