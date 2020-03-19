Fox Horn doesn't work- ground issue on horn button wiring.

S

stxdriver98544

New Member
Mar 19, 2020
1
0
1
34
Pinehurst, TX
Hey guys, first post here, I know this is the 100th horn doesn't work thread I've googled just about all of them on here lol. I picked up and 88 T-top and am having some trouble with it but I've got it narrowed down pretty far.

So far I've followed the electrical testing steps on here, ran a jumper wire directly from the battery to the horns and they operate just fine.

Fuse is good.

I've picked up the foam replacement kit from LMR.

I got under the dash and checked the yellow/green wire with a test light and the blue/white (I think) wire and the test light lit up with both of those. I went ahead and replaced the relay.

This car has the cruise control removed. If I run my test light from ground and probe the purple wire coming off the horn button wiring the horns sound. I've traced this thing all the way to the steering wheel. That means the little black wire, which follows to the copper wheel behind the steering wheel with the 3 prongs, I'm not getting a good ground somewhere. Since the cruise control buttons and horn wiring are all integrated into those 3 prongs where does the 3 prong wiring ground at? I even touched the 2 copper plates directly together with the foam removed and am still getting nothing, but and like I said if I touch the purple wire with the test light the horn works. I'm stumped.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
zack2001 Grille fasteners/clips won't move (Trying to replace the horn) 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 0
M 1972 Car Horns 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 3
Gs87GT Electrical Horn button or horn relay? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
1 2014 Mustang 3.7 Horn Not Working Other Auto Tech 0
brent_cosenza Horn doesn't work...need help SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
Similar threads
Grille fasteners/clips won't move (Trying to replace the horn)
1972 Car Horns
Electrical Horn button or horn relay?
2014 Mustang 3.7 Horn Not Working
Horn doesn't work...need help
Top Bottom