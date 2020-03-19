Hey guys, first post here, I know this is the 100th horn doesn't work thread I've googled just about all of them on here lol. I picked up and 88 T-top and am having some trouble with it but I've got it narrowed down pretty far.



So far I've followed the electrical testing steps on here, ran a jumper wire directly from the battery to the horns and they operate just fine.



Fuse is good.



I've picked up the foam replacement kit from LMR.



I got under the dash and checked the yellow/green wire with a test light and the blue/white (I think) wire and the test light lit up with both of those. I went ahead and replaced the relay.



This car has the cruise control removed. If I run my test light from ground and probe the purple wire coming off the horn button wiring the horns sound. I've traced this thing all the way to the steering wheel. That means the little black wire, which follows to the copper wheel behind the steering wheel with the 3 prongs, I'm not getting a good ground somewhere. Since the cruise control buttons and horn wiring are all integrated into those 3 prongs where does the 3 prong wiring ground at? I even touched the 2 copper plates directly together with the foam removed and am still getting nothing, but and like I said if I touch the purple wire with the test light the horn works. I'm stumped.