Drivetrain Horrible noise

NateKerr

NateKerr

Member
Apr 21, 2018
5
1
13
21
Jacksonville, NC
I tried looking around for a similar issue, but nothing I’ve seen comes close to the horrible sound this thing started making. I was going maybe 2 mph down a pretty bad gravel road, and on a fairly smooth part the car just randomly started making this noise. There didn’t seem to be anything going on with the car leading up to this. There’s nothing wrong that I can see without getting underneath the car, I would do some more problem solving but it just started thunder storming pretty bad. It doesn’t matter what gear I’m in, clutch in/out, or even if the car is off and just rolling, no change. It sounds like it’s coming from the center of the car, I can feel it through the parking brake. Not 100% sure though. I limped it a short distance home, no change. Just looking to get a little insight before I get the chance to really get into it, any ideas would be greatly appreciated.

View: https://youtu.be/9UvCx4kJgmk
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
O Engine 2005 4.6 horrible noise idleing with ac on only in gear (auto) 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 0
J 2004 Horrible squealing noise SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 2
T Drivetrain Horrible Noise Need Help!! 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 0
avp216 Horrible Squeaking/Grinding noise from rear... SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 18
N Horrible Noise After Motor/trans Clutch Install 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
1 Horrible Noise, NOT belt! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
onyx_rose7145 Horrible popping noise! Mustang Sound & Shine All 3
StangYellow Strut towers making horrible noises SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
Asha'man horrible clutch/driveline noises - wtf? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
Hauuse96gt Horrible Noise Under The Hood SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 6
dogteam7 Horrible Engine Noise SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 11
Acheron315 Horrible noise...bad AC clutch? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 10
Creomod Gas has bad smell Horrible Smell Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 17
1 Fuel Car running horrible on 93 Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
C Runs Horrible When Cold Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 19
R Car Running Horrible After Maf Dropped.. Damage? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 11
A Horrible Backfire SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
L Electrical Did Tune Up, Had Horrible Idle, Fixed Idle Issue...now My Battery Light Is Coming On.... 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 18
L 1990 Lx 5.0 Holley Systemax Ll Runs Horrible Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
UmmYeahOk Horrible Sound After Installing New Power Steering Pump 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 24
downonmonday Engine Oil From Air Filter Now Runs Horribly 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 77
C 94 Gt 5.0 Running Horrible Plz Help 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 13
poisonova 2011 Gt Installed S&r Springs And Having Horrible Sound With Rearend 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 7
T 94 50 Convertable. Horrible Gas Milage 12-13 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 9
ishootstuff 5.0 runs horrible Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 12
B New Shocks And Struts. Yet, Drive Is As Horrible. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
B Horrible gas milage Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
B 06 GT Exhaust Sounds Horrible *HELP* 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 2
B any1 help? Car running Horrible Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
RED2001GT Overall Gas Mileage on my Stock 2001 GT is Horrible. I Don't..... SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 21
89fox5.0 97 skips horrible at low rpm SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 1
Maxpowers My horrible experience with xenithxenons.com 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 22
T Mustang GT horrible gas mileage after tune up Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 37
toyman Absolutely Horrible around town MPG 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 0
SRT Handz HORRIBLE Experience with Kona Racing ***Please Read*** 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 12
H Car runs horrible Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
9 1993 lx w/ horrible vibration ? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
M Horrible exhaust leak - Need the best route to fix it. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
Z need help.... 04 gt with my novi 1k and a horrible dyno SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 62
SMOKEDYA this is horrible Regional Forums and Event Information 7
2 holy crap i need help Gas mileage horrible 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 10
J horrible problem after a arm install Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 18
5 Horrible fuel mileage on my 5.0. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
mrmustangman357 99 mustang clutch pedal horrible engagement SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
jd-hart Have horrible squeal at start up after heads and intake? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
Bolt on 5.0 Horrible rear end groan Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
Black Stampede Livernois Motorsports-Horrible Customer Service 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 24
68converted Flowmaster's tailpipe extensions- Horrible fit?? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 4
'88Cobra Why Do I Have Such Horrible Ride Quality? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
laserstang21 it was horrible 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
Similar threads
Top Bottom