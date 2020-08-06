I tried looking around for a similar issue, but nothing I’ve seen comes close to the horrible sound this thing started making. I was going maybe 2 mph down a pretty bad gravel road, and on a fairly smooth part the car just randomly started making this noise. There didn’t seem to be anything going on with the car leading up to this. There’s nothing wrong that I can see without getting underneath the car, I would do some more problem solving but it just started thunder storming pretty bad. It doesn’t matter what gear I’m in, clutch in/out, or even if the car is off and just rolling, no change. It sounds like it’s coming from the center of the car, I can feel it through the parking brake. Not 100% sure though. I limped it a short distance home, no change. Just looking to get a little insight before I get the chance to really get into it, any ideas would be greatly appreciated.