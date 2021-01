I use my car strictly for drag racing. I was told by a fellow racer at the track, that if I put a F303 cam in, a Trick Flow Track Heat Intake, 30 lb injectors, 75mm throttle body, I would run 12.4 et all day. My car runs 13.1 to 13.3 with the current setup in my profile. Sounds like big gains. I don't think so? What do all of you think?

Thanks!