Horse power guess on my 14' GT

5

5ptSloh

New Member
Feb 22, 2020
1
0
1
30
York, Pa.
So I bought a completely stock 2014 gt with under 15k miles about two months ago, since then ive put an exhaust, cat delete, and a tune required C&L cai on it, and ive got a sct with bama custom tunes on it and i always run 93 octane. out of curiousity im wondering about where you guys would think where i stand at RWHP, ive read many different numbers for the car being stock from lots of people but theyre alll so different i dont know what to believe anywhere from 350 RWHP - 375 RWHP. Also my car is a manual since i know that makes a difference. Thanks in advance ladies and gentleman.

Nick
 

