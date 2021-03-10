Horsepower expectations?

Yellow5.094 said: 7qt moroso dual hump (rear sump style) pan!!! I’ve been told that as well, if I’m making good torque figures early on (which this cam is designed to do) making 350w torque before 3800 rpm will be fun. Click to expand...

I run the Moroso pan. Had it 20 years. Good pan, lasts a long time. The downside is that it sits below the K-member. So every piece of debris on the road is an opportunity to dent it. Mine has a few war wounds. The best setup for that pan is the main girdle with the windage tray. It needs a special pickup tube for the oil pump, but Moroso can set you up with all that.That's a good setup you have put together. It should have a nice broad power band. I wouldn't worry about the stock T-5 too much. It should be ok if you don't abuse it, and don't run sticky tires.Kurt