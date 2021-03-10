Yellow5.094
Member
-
- Oct 6, 2020
-
- 20
-
- 3
-
- 13
-
- 22
1994 mustang 5.0,
Bored .030 over.
I have AFR enforcers 185cc (257 cfm for my lift), N41 anderson Cam, 24# injectors, Edlebrock performer rpm ii intake, Bbk 1 5/8 longtubes. Bigger fuel pump and MAF to pair. 3.73s in the rear. What kind of horsepower expectations should I be expecting, through a stock T5 (for now). Just trying to get a thought and without forced induction or way more money LOL, any suggestions to make more horsepower? (My personal goal is 350wheel) which I think I should be there or just shy of it.
Thanks.
Bored .030 over.
I have AFR enforcers 185cc (257 cfm for my lift), N41 anderson Cam, 24# injectors, Edlebrock performer rpm ii intake, Bbk 1 5/8 longtubes. Bigger fuel pump and MAF to pair. 3.73s in the rear. What kind of horsepower expectations should I be expecting, through a stock T5 (for now). Just trying to get a thought and without forced induction or way more money LOL, any suggestions to make more horsepower? (My personal goal is 350wheel) which I think I should be there or just shy of it.
Thanks.