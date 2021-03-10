Horsepower expectations?

Bored .030 over.
I have AFR enforcers 185cc (257 cfm for my lift), N41 anderson Cam, 24# injectors, Edlebrock performer rpm ii intake, Bbk 1 5/8 longtubes. Bigger fuel pump and MAF to pair. 3.73s in the rear. What kind of horsepower expectations should I be expecting, through a stock T5 (for now). Just trying to get a thought and without forced induction or way more money LOL, any suggestions to make more horsepower? (My personal goal is 350wheel) which I think I should be there or just shy of it.

Thanks.
 

if you still have the engine apart, you can get a few tiny little horses by removing resistance in the engine. you can install a windage tray to get maybe 10 more. I would suggest getting a new trans though, that T5 is gonna be on borrowed time.
 
if you still have the engine apart, you can get a few tiny little horses by removing resistance in the engine. you can install a windage tray to get maybe 10 more. I would suggest getting a new trans though, that T5 is gonna be on borrowed time.
Yes still apart. shortblock being assembled, and really? basically a baffle right? that adds horsepower? and Yes, I've been looking for replacement trans but haven't really fallen on what to get. Tko600s and T56s are a decent penny.
 
Getting a windage tray in a stock oil pan is a :taco:. That's something to consider. I'm one of the few people that has done it. If I show you the pictures of what I had to do to get it to work, you'll change your mind.

You have a good setup, but don't obcess about the peak power. You are probably looking at somewhere between 290 and 310 rwhp. Those are all quality parts, and it should be a really fun engine.

Kurt
 
Getting a windage tray in a stock oil pan is a :taco:. That's something to consider. I'm one of the few people that has done it. If I show you the pictures of what I had to do to get it to work, you'll change your mind.

You have a good setup, but don't obcess about the peak power. You are probably looking at somewhere between 290 and 310 rwhp. Those are all quality parts, and it should be a really fun engine.

Kurt
7qt moroso dual hump (rear sump style) pan!!! I’ve been told that as well, if I’m making good torque figures early on (which this cam is designed to do) making 350w torque before 3800 rpm will be fun.
 
7qt moroso dual hump (rear sump style) pan!!! I’ve been told that as well, if I’m making good torque figures early on (which this cam is designed to do) making 350w torque before 3800 rpm will be fun.
I run the Moroso pan. Had it 20 years. Good pan, lasts a long time. The downside is that it sits below the K-member. So every piece of debris on the road is an opportunity to dent it. Mine has a few war wounds. The best setup for that pan is the main girdle with the windage tray. It needs a special pickup tube for the oil pump, but Moroso can set you up with all that.

That's a good setup you have put together. It should have a nice broad power band. I wouldn't worry about the stock T-5 too much. It should be ok if you don't abuse it, and don't run sticky tires.

Kurt
 
