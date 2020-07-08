hose barbs

J

Jake the bear

Member
Jun 18, 2020
20
3
13
81
Sterling Illinois
i want to run a flexible hose from my fuel pump to the carb on a 289 with a 2 barrel autolite carb, i have been looking at hose barbs in summit but am unsure what size i need. suggestions? tks
 

