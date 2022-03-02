Hot Air Issue Coming Inside

Hey, what’s up guys. Have had my 1965 Mustang for several years and seem like I can’t enjoy it fully due to the fact that there is hot air coming into the interior from the floor through the carpeting in the middle console section, around the shifter box, and the slits in the carpet where air can go through. Initially I thought it can be air from an exhaust leak (had it checked. Supposedly no leak). When it’s idling you can feel the air. When I’m driving, the faster I go, the stronger you can feel the hot air come through. Anyone have this issue or can give any advice? Thank you guys
 

