I had to move the car in my garage, so I turned the ignition on (engine off) to push the car around. I forgot about the key being in the on position until I came back a few hours later to smell something a bit strange. What I found is the alternator was hotter than hot, and now it seems like the bearing is toast in new 130 amp alternator.
What would cause the alternator to heat up?
1992 Mustang GT
302 engine
130 amp alternator (Amazon)
