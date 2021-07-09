Electrical Hot alternator while ignition is in the on position

Feb 11, 2019
Oregon City
I had to move the car in my garage, so I turned the ignition on (engine off) to push the car around. I forgot about the key being in the on position until I came back a few hours later to smell something a bit strange. What I found is the alternator was hotter than hot, and now it seems like the bearing is toast in new 130 amp alternator.

What would cause the alternator to heat up?

1992 Mustang GT
302 engine
130 amp alternator (Amazon)
 

That alternator has an internal short. Good thing you weren't driving it when it happened. If the battery connection at the alternator is loose it'll cause the stud to get hot. Usually, the alternator would have to be running for that.
 
So you think it's not something else? Brand new alternator has a short, seems strange right?
 
