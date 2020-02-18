Engine Hot idle oil pressure

Hello all, I have a 1991 lx 5.0 with a 347 swap with a Holley hp efi system. I do not have my factory dash, and all of my gauges are electronic/digital running through the Holley system.
At cold start I have oil pressure of a little over 50 psi, and as it starts to warm up, the pressure begins to fall, when I’m cruising on the streets it’s typically 50 psi even when it’s hot, but if I sit and idle, it drops below 30 psi, about 26-28 psi. I use 10w-40, and am wondering if this could be an issue, I checked my oil level this morning and it was good, but I am thinking that as the oil heats up, it gets thinner and that could be why the pressure drops. Could it be the weight of the oil causing this? Or is 25-30psi at hot idle (20 minute highway cruise) normal/enough pressure?
