I recently did some engine work to my 92 fox such as gt40p heads, 1.6 rockers, TFS1 cam, track heat intake, 70mm throttle body. Once I started it up it seemed to be running ok but once it warmed up it didn’t want to stay running. I started on some checks and tried pulling codes but it’s not really showing anything major. The idle seems a little weird as it will drop 300rpm or so and bounce back up. Also the engine sounds as if it is Revving higher than what the gauge is showing. The engine has a lot of new sensors and the distributor is new. Also I replaced a few burnt up capacitors on the computer. Looking for any ideas or leads.
 

Base Idle Reset... also follow the Surging Idle Checklist

Make sure IAC is clean and fully functioning.
 
I did a idle reset and checked the TPS voltage and it is in range. The IAC is one of the sensors I haven’t replaced and is OEM. Would this also cause hot start problems? The car won’t start when it starts to warm up.
 
I think the key to the IAC is it needs to move freely. I just did a good cleaning (got a whole bunch of flaky chunks out) and it definitely works better. I don't know for sure if a clean/new IAC would improve hot starts. I think they would because any time I have an issue with a hot start I press the throttle a little and it starts right up (something a proper working IAC could/should take care of).
 
I’m gonna change the IAC or clean it like you suggested. I can start the car when it’s warm with the pedal to the floor but it won’t last long. It will either die right away or idle rough for a min and then die. It has a new ECT sensor, the old distributor or the new one doesn’t make a difference.
 
