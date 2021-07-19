I recently did some engine work to my 92 fox such as gt40p heads, 1.6 rockers, TFS1 cam, track heat intake, 70mm throttle body. Once I started it up it seemed to be running ok but once it warmed up it didn’t want to stay running. I started on some checks and tried pulling codes but it’s not really showing anything major. The idle seems a little weird as it will drop 300rpm or so and bounce back up. Also the engine sounds as if it is Revving higher than what the gauge is showing. The engine has a lot of new sensors and the distributor is new. Also I replaced a few burnt up capacitors on the computer. Looking for any ideas or leads.