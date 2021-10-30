hotter spark???

B

BeaverMeat

Member
Sep 4, 2020
32
3
8
37
Nanaimo
The car smells like unburnt fuel and most noticeable in open loop. It's not horrible, it just stinks. The cats/pump have been removed and have read this is a normal symptom with the 5.0. The engine is stock except for short headers, BBK 70mm TB, and custom intake. New Motortcraft fuel pressure regulator and refurbished injectors were done. No codes except for 67 (clutch) and 95 (fuel pump secondary circuit)... which will eventually be fixed with some wiring when I get around to it.

Wondering if changing to a hotter spark plug or different gap will help burn the unburnt fuel.

Currently running Autolite 25s.

Any input?
 

