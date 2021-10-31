Fox Hotter spark???

B

BeaverMeat

Member
Sep 4, 2020
32
3
8
37
Nanaimo
The car smells like unburnt fuel and most noticeable in open loop. It's not horrible, it just stinks. The cats/pump have been removed and have read this is a normal symptom with the 5.0. The engine is stock except for short headers, BBK 70mm TB, and custom intake. New Motortcraft fuel pressure regulator and refurbished injectors were done. No codes except for 67 (clutch) and 95 (fuel pump secondary circuit)... which will eventually be fixed with some wiring when I get around to it.

Wondering if changing to a hotter spark plug or different gap will help burn the unburnt fuel.

Currently running Autolite 25s.

Would it be ok to switch to 26s?

Any input?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

7
Engine 93 Mustang GT, Code 41/91, KOER Cylinder ID shows 6 and not 8
Replies
76
Views
7K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
79MercCapri93
7
M
Engine Oil, Smoke, Fire And Brimstone.
Replies
5
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
my5.0isanogo
M
blackstangt
Finally Got My Car Running Properly (lessons Learned)
Replies
1
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
jrichker
jrichker
APOCALYPSEof87
Help! Code 95/96 1992 5.0 Lx Crank-no Start
Replies
18
Views
5K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
vfast
vfast
harrellv10
Spark plugs fouling/backfiring... need tuning help?
Replies
9
Views
17K
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
VibrantRedGT
VibrantRedGT
Top Bottom