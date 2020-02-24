House burned and the car is damaged

I came home today to a fire at my house being put out by the CFD. It was started by a fallen tree that downed the power line to my house.

Extensive smoke damage, the attic and roof is toast. The utility/washroom which was next to the garage is where the majority of damage happened.

Now to the car...

The paint on the roof and hood is peeling from heat damage, the wiper cowl is melted, the factory original windshield is broken and and I know some stuff fell on the car when they were putting the fire out. that's all I know for now. There's probably smoke damage to the interior as well but I'm not sure.

The car is insured through Hagerty so hopefully I'll be treated right.

This is a picture of the car shortly after I got it. Condition didn't change and I barely put 1k miles on it in almost 3 years. More pictures to come once I can get them.
IMAG0253.jpg
 

I am sorry to hear that. I can't imagine that happening. I think it's a good thing you had the collector car insurance.
 
