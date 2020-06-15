Interior and Upholstery How are the new cup holder consoles working?

7991LXnSHO

7991LXnSHO

Now I want a 10 year badge
Sep 1, 2010
2,420
378
124
Kearney, NE
I have a new console top with no ash tray and with cup holders (For a 91) and paint from two Christmases ago. I want to install it now I found everything again. I plan to put in two power outlets, not because I am a two fisted smoker, but charging two phones or an iPod and a game for the kids sounds handy.
Where have you put the lighter socket or USB power plugs, and have you wished you had put them elsewhere? Pics of what works well are appreciated!
 

  • Sponsors(?)


Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

i'm familiar with penetration
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
32,931
9,104
224
Massachusetts
There's one that has the power ports in it now

lmr.com

Mustang Cup Holder Console Panel - Gray (87-93) E8ZZ-6104490-SH

Eliminate the ashtray in your 1987-1993 Mustang with this gray, Daniel Carpenter Restoration cup holder console panel!
lmr.com lmr.com

I prefer the ports be hidden. I wired in a 12v to USB unit behind the radio and then snuck the cable under the console next to the seat. Now that I got a new phone, I was looking at putting a wireless charging pad under the large storage area.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Reddevil91 Woah!! Cup Holders! Have You All Seen This 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 228
MoDriver SOLD 94-2004 Ford Mustang Black Center Console W/2 Cup Holders Interior Exterior Parts 0
MyBlackBeast Fox Mustang Fabricated Console Cup Holders 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 35
88stang88 Cup holder center console 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 22
L Okay—Friggin cup holders. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 65
D For Sale 05 to 09 factory cup holder ambient lights help parts find Interior Exterior Parts 0
JD08 Cup Holder 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 44
BackInBlack Cup Holder Bezel 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 0
John Dirks Jr Cup Holder ? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 26
astronut1885 Expired 1999-2004 Ford Mustang Front Cup Holder Billet Aluminum Trim Ring Cheap! Interior Exterior Parts 0
MyBlackBeast Cant find cup holders where ash tray goes thread 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 12
Twista Cup Holders.. Your solutions? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 24
blksn955.o installed cup holder 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 23
S OnIn60 01-04 GT Cup Holder Bezel Interior Exterior Parts 0
wusthof billet cup holder trim 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 12
StangYellow cup holder delete? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
B CUP HOLDER Foxbody 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 69
brian98gt 98 cobra cup holder SVT Tech Forum 7
S Cup holder bezel 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
juiced_94gt Will a 00' gt cup holder fit our cars? any pics out there?? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 11
2 I hate these cup holder's 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 27
5.0_GT_kid 98 Cup holders 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 29
BlackVert lost thread? cup holder mod 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 6
Chad Hensley Expired Wanted: Ds Door Cup Non/power! Interior Exterior Parts 0
Sharad UPR @ MIR World Cup Finals THIS WEEKEND! Regional Forums and Event Information 0
87foxstang monster tach mounting cup Regional Forums and Event Information 0
S Front A-Arm Cup removal (Help) Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
blackstangt Front Suspension Issue - Clunking and Cupping Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
281pony DIY dent pullers, suction cups, ect? Whats best? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
millhouse Replacement Door Cup not true black SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 11
stangnutlx so my front wheels look like a sprint cup car ready for bristol. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 14
my9302002 Lifter anatomy....pushrod cup newer vs old Classic Mustang Specific Tech 4
N Event Video Trailer Imports VS Domestics - MIR World Cup Finals November 9th, 2008!!! Regional Forums and Event Information 0
Scooby5.0Doo rose cup races Regional Forums and Event Information 12
F tires cupping ?????? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
F tires cupping ?????? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
WhiteDevil Painting Door cups and other misc interior pieces ????'s 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
'94ChickStang Nextel Cup's new "car of tomorrow" 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
WaterPog unf....I think I just filled the cup! Regional Forums and Event Information 6
WhiteDevil Wanting to paint door cups, how do i get that rubber crap off of them? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 23
stprorolla49 WORLD CUP WOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 27
89five.o World Cup!!!!! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
V H&R CUP KIT SUSPENSION!!!!!????????? 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 0
88GTStreetRod Year One Cup Regional Forums and Event Information 0
1105 Reeses Peanut Butter Cups 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 20
Jesus H&R Cups kit for 2003 GT SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
xseler8 plastic cup for shift ball SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
S Leafs For The Cup!! Regional Forums and Event Information 14
crazypete afdr165s: Is it ok for spring cups to rest on top of valve guides? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
evintho Restoring Mustang hood hinge cups........HELP! 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 4
Similar threads
Top Bottom