I have a new console top with no ash tray and with cup holders (For a 91) and paint from two Christmases ago. I want to install it now I found everything again. I plan to put in two power outlets, not because I am a two fisted smoker, but charging two phones or an iPod and a game for the kids sounds handy.

Where have you put the lighter socket or USB power plugs, and have you wished you had put them elsewhere? Pics of what works well are appreciated!