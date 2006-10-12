How big are stock 302 valves?

bad68coupe
Jul 18, 2006
bad68coupe said:could you stick the 69 boss heads on an 81-86 302? :SNSign:
BottleFed70 said:The BOSS heads are a slightly modified version of the 351C heads. You could bolt them on, but you'd need to swap to a special intake manifold, and may need to change exhaust manifolds/headers (not sure on that one).
Generally, by the time it's all done with you'd be better off going with a set of aftermarket aluminum heads.
You can but the port sizes are really big for 302 cubes. They are actually big for the 351 Cleveland, even. Like BottleFed said, you need a special intake that's the correct width for the 302 and has the Cleveland port sizes. Also exhaust manifolds for Cleveland heads. Also, the Cleveland intakes are dry, so you need the correct bypass so that water circulates properly.
LMan said:What you really mean is a set of 351C heads on a Windsor block (Clevor). This is a set, well-known procedure but with the profusion of good, aftermarket Al W heads its out of favor.
To do it you have to drill some water passages to match the heads and block. The FRPP catalog used to have a step-by-step process listed in it, I dont know if it still does or not.
It will cost you more money to build a 302 with Cleveland heads compared to a GT40 headed 302 or most other factory Ford heads. I was trying to make that obvious with my long list above. Also, if you are building a street machine only, it's not worth it. You'll end up with an expensive engine that's really lazy at lower rpms. Aluminum heads might even be close to the same money once you add up everything, and the right aluminum heads will work better in a 302 (power at usable rpms).
Listen to Hack, he's right on the money. I will add though, that the intake needed to use 4 bbl Cleveland heads on a 302 is a Boss 302 intake. The square coolant ports on the deck face of a Cleveland head have to be plugged and another port opened on the intake side to reroute the coolant when doing this head swap. And as the others have already stated, the Cleveland head swap is simply not a cost effective mod today with all the better aftermarket heads available now. Reworking a set of Cleveland heads, the cost of an intake (you're looking at $400 here for a good used Boss intake), pistons, rods (you'll not only need the longer 289 length rods, but better, stronger rods to handle the rpms that Boss heads are capable of) headers (Boss 302 headers) plus other costs, just make it an expensive proposition. Sure makes a sexy lookin' motor though
The size of 302 valves has varied a little in some performance versions over the years. D. Hearne is on the money as usual. Some additional 302 factory valve sizes:
69 Boss 302 intake 2.23 / exhaust 1.71
70 Boss 302 intake 2.19 / exhaust 1.71
E7 heads use 1.78 / 1.48 just like the 60s stuff.
GT40 heads use 1.84 intake / 1.54 exhaust
GT40P heads use 1.84 intake / 1.46 exhaust
Some people use factory 351W heads on a 302. 1.84 intake / 1.54 exhaust is a common size for them.