How big are stock 302 valves?

bad68coupe said: not wure what you mean when you say " This is a set, well-known procedure but with the profusion of good, aftermarket Al W heads its out of favor" are you saying its worth it or not? Click to expand...

It will cost you more money to build a 302 with Cleveland heads compared to a GT40 headed 302 or most other factory Ford heads. I was trying to make that obvious with my long list above. Also, if you are building a street machine only, it's not worth it. You'll end up with an expensive engine that's really lazy at lower rpms. Aluminum heads might even be close to the same money once you add up everything, and the right aluminum heads will work better in a 302 (power at usable rpms).If you are doing all out race effort, that's another story. Or if you just want to do something really cool...If you are in love with the idea of canted valves (like me!) you could buy the Aussie 302C heads or Edelbrock's Cleveland heads. They both have smaller valves than the original Boss 302 and smaller ports more suited to a 302 displacement engine. They will still require all the special parts above and cost more than just building a regular 302, though. Check out Powerheads web site.