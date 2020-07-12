how can I get 600-700HP out of a 1999 Cobra?

Hello!First post on here, so I apologize in advance for any mistakes I may make. I have a 1999 Cobra with a Procharger Supercharger, full Saleen Body Kit, BBK cold air intake, a Flowmaster exhaust, and some little things here and there. Looking to make between 600-700hp. The previous owner included two Dyno sheets, but I have no clue if their from before or after the supercharger install. They state that the car makes 283HP, so I'm assuming that it was before the S/C. Will not be a drag car, more so a weekend warrior. Car is VERY fast. It managed 80mph in second, not even redlined. Fastest I've taken it was 135 in fourth. Fourth is probably capable of 150. I will happily answer any questions, and share any photos needed. Any advice is Greatly appreciated!!!Thank you!!-Nolan H.