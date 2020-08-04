how can I put posi in a 7.5 rear end?

Hi All,
I looked on the sticky threads and can't find this info. I have a 91 four cylinder lx with a 7.5. I was told I would have to put a new rear end with an 8.8 in order to get posi. This past weekend I spoke with someone who said the rear end from a ranger would "bolt in" and have posi.
Anyone have any info on this?
Thanks!
