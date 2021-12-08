Engine How common are blown head gaskets on a stock 5.0?

91GTstroked

91GTstroked

5 Year Member
Jun 14, 2007
313
111
63
Hey guys,

My new to me car is a bone stock 93 5.0 with 27,500 miles on it.

A little background. The previous owner said he overfilled the overflow tank and some was pouring out of it once the car got up to operating temperature. The following day I decided to open the radiator cap to check the fluid. The engine was completely cold and I had pressure at the cap. Fluid was pouring out. I removed some fluid from both the radiator and overflow tank. I also replaced the radiator cap.
The car does have a bad original water pump that needs replacement.

Fast forward to today. I had a local repair shop next door to my shop check some things over on it for a second opinion. The previous owner definitely used the red coolant for some reason. The whole system is getting a flush with green coolant going back in. Also the repair shop couldn't get the operating temp over 170*. Probably replacing the thermostat as well, maybe it has a 160*?. Also they said the upper radiator hose was hot, but felt like air pockets inside of it.

The plan is to do a compression test for sure just to "hopefully" rule out a bad head gasket. It still might have the original spark plugs.

I haven't driven the car much at all. Starts up fine, and idles perfect.

So how common are bad head gaskets on these cars?

Sorry for the long post!
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

91GTstroked
Engine Kinked overflow tank hose.
Replies
3
Views
192
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
91GTstroked
91GTstroked
91GTstroked
Engine Bad radiator cap?
Replies
6
Views
160
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
91GTstroked
91GTstroked
B
Electrical Can a bad starter solenoid cause electrolysis? (On my 5th alum rad in 3yrs)
Replies
5
Views
340
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
becauseracecar
B
hemi_fan
Engine Utilize trans cooler on manual car?
Replies
3
Views
466
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
hemi_fan
hemi_fan
O
95 GT Check Engine Light - Help
Replies
1
Views
397
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
Noobz347
Noobz347
Top Bottom