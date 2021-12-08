Hey guys,



My new to me car is a bone stock 93 5.0 with 27,500 miles on it.



A little background. The previous owner said he overfilled the overflow tank and some was pouring out of it once the car got up to operating temperature. The following day I decided to open the radiator cap to check the fluid. The engine was completely cold and I had pressure at the cap. Fluid was pouring out. I removed some fluid from both the radiator and overflow tank. I also replaced the radiator cap.

The car does have a bad original water pump that needs replacement.



Fast forward to today. I had a local repair shop next door to my shop check some things over on it for a second opinion. The previous owner definitely used the red coolant for some reason. The whole system is getting a flush with green coolant going back in. Also the repair shop couldn't get the operating temp over 170*. Probably replacing the thermostat as well, maybe it has a 160*?. Also they said the upper radiator hose was hot, but felt like air pockets inside of it.



The plan is to do a compression test for sure just to "hopefully" rule out a bad head gasket. It still might have the original spark plugs.



I haven't driven the car much at all. Starts up fine, and idles perfect.



So how common are bad head gaskets on these cars?



Sorry for the long post!