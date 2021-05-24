How do I install an adjustable proportioning valve?

Hey all. My stock proportioning valve is leaking out of the rubber plug at the top and I ordered a new adjustable one because those plugs aren't sold. I also ordered 2 7/16-24 Male 3/8-24 Female Inverted Flare Brake Line Adapters because I was told I would need them. I have been looking at this thing for about an hour and I don't understand how I am supposed to install it. I am a complete newbie to brake lines (and pretty much anything in my car), but I know this needs to be replaced and I know I am going to do it myself.
This it the proportioning valve I ordered (summit: https://www.summitracing.com/parts/sum-g3906). It is similar to the stock in which the front and rear brake lines go through it. I am going to be completely taking out the other proportioning valve and replacing it. The golden fittings are the 2 7/16-24 Male 3/8-24 Female Inverted Flare Brake Line Adapters and the silver fittings came with the valve and are labeled "supplied 3/8 fittings for 3/16 brake line". First off, the golden brake fittings are too big to thread into the proportioning valve, is this a problem?? The silver fittings do thread into the tops of the golden fittings. Will I need to buy new brake lines? If so should I go with steel or copper? I will need to flare the new brake lines correct? I really do not understand any of this. Any help at all would be greatly appreciated.
