How do I install an adjustable proportioning valve?

Steel lines have a resistance to cracking under vibration copper does not, so regular copper line is out.Cupronickle is supposed to be easier to bend than steel and more corrosion resistant. For a DIY that you are not trying to match appearance, this sounds good.I did not look if this is the right size, but this is the type of line that that looks worth a try. You do not need a whole roll. A good length of steel brake line from the FLAPS is probably plenty.For bending the lines, you will have best luck with a tool that has a spool with machined groves to keep the line from kinking or flattening out. This is a basic one that is inexpensive.