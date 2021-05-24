How do I install an adjustable proportioning valve?

opihinalu

opihinalu

Member
Feb 10, 2021
52
3
8
18
Florida
Hey all. My stock proportioning valve is leaking out of the rubber plug at the top and I ordered a new adjustable one because those plugs aren't sold. I also ordered 2 7/16-24 Male 3/8-24 Female Inverted Flare Brake Line Adapters because I was told I would need them. I have been looking at this thing for about an hour and I don't understand how I am supposed to install it. I am a complete newbie to brake lines (and pretty much anything in my car), but I know this needs to be replaced and I know I am going to do it myself. IMG_0003.jpg
This it the proportioning valve I ordered (summit: https://www.summitracing.com/parts/sum-g3906). It is similar to the stock in which the front and rear brake lines go through it. I am going to be completely taking out the other proportioning valve and replacing it. The golden fittings are the 2 7/16-24 Male 3/8-24 Female Inverted Flare Brake Line Adapters and the silver fittings came with the valve and are labeled "supplied 3/8 fittings for 3/16 brake line". First off, the golden brake fittings are too big to thread into the proportioning valve, is this a problem?? The silver fittings do thread into the tops of the golden fittings. Will I need to buy new brake lines? If so should I go with steel or copper? I will need to flare the new brake lines correct? I really do not understand any of this. Any help at all would be greatly appreciated.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


7991LXnSHO

7991LXnSHO

10 Year Member
Sep 1, 2010
4,474
1,237
184
Kearney, NE
Steel lines have a resistance to cracking under vibration copper does not, so regular copper line is out.
Cupronickle is supposed to be easier to bend than steel and more corrosion resistant. For a DIY that you are not trying to match appearance, this sounds good.
www.ebay.com

25 ft of 1/4 Cupronickel Brake Line W/ Unions, Clips, Fittings, Tee | eBay

The most complete brake line solution on the market. 25 feet of copper nickel 1/4" OD brake line with fittings/unions/tees for 7/16"-24 (standard 1/4 tube nuts).
www.ebay.com
I did not look if this is the right size, but this is the type of line that that looks worth a try. You do not need a whole roll. A good length of steel brake line from the FLAPS is probably plenty.
For bending the lines, you will have best luck with a tool that has a spool with machined groves to keep the line from kinking or flattening out. This is a basic one that is inexpensive.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

opihinalu
Proportioning valve leaking, of course.
Replies
11
Views
227
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
opihinalu
opihinalu
BKM48198
Fox proportioning valve mount question
Replies
2
Views
624
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
BKM48198
BKM48198
Mustang5L5
Brakes 3-2 port brake conversion using SN95 fitting
Replies
3
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
KRUISR
KRUISR
65-Fstbk
Help - Brake Distribution Block Leaks at Switch Port
Replies
20
Views
632
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
2Blue2
2Blue2
M
Brake free play issue after installing CSRP front disc power brake conversion kit on 1965 Mustang
Replies
5
Views
627
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
wicked93gs
wicked93gs
Top Bottom