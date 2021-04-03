how do these plugs look, and are they the right ones?

Hi all,



95 gt, gt40 heads.

i pulled the plugs to do a compression check. they have maybe 500-1000 miles on them.



lets say about half of those miles were with the fuel pressure regulator seal failed and dumping fuel into the vac lines and I would imagine the intake. not sure if that matters.

tips seem to look ok to me, but i don't know much.

my main interest is the black carbonish deposit near the end of the threads. the couple threads that i would imagine are exposed to the cylinder are black.



yes, #7 porcelain is cracked somehow. i dont know how that could happen? i didnt overtighten it. just a bad plug or is that indicative of some problem?



these plugs are AGSF32CA. these are the right ones for the GT40 heads i believe. i think i recall doing a bunch of research when i bought them a couple months ago.

but, does anybody know what the difference between AGSF32CA and AGSF32C? i need to replace one obviously and im having so trouble locating in parts stores. ford wont have them until monday, which isnt the end of the world, but if i can get it replaced before then, would be nice.



Thanks