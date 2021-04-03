how do these plugs look, and are they the right ones?

M

mostsmooth

Member
Nov 12, 2002
179
6
19
Visit site
Hi all,

95 gt, gt40 heads.
i pulled the plugs to do a compression check. they have maybe 500-1000 miles on them.

lets say about half of those miles were with the fuel pressure regulator seal failed and dumping fuel into the vac lines and I would imagine the intake. not sure if that matters.
tips seem to look ok to me, but i don't know much.
my main interest is the black carbonish deposit near the end of the threads. the couple threads that i would imagine are exposed to the cylinder are black.

yes, #7 porcelain is cracked somehow. i dont know how that could happen? i didnt overtighten it. just a bad plug or is that indicative of some problem?

these plugs are AGSF32CA. these are the right ones for the GT40 heads i believe. i think i recall doing a bunch of research when i bought them a couple months ago.
but, does anybody know what the difference between AGSF32CA and AGSF32C? i need to replace one obviously and im having so trouble locating in parts stores. ford wont have them until monday, which isnt the end of the world, but if i can get it replaced before then, would be nice.

Thanks
 

Attachments

  • 20210403_162849.jpg
    20210403_162849.jpg
    413.3 KB · Views: 0

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

F
1995 3.8 throwing lean code on right bank only.
Replies
0
Views
118
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
fbama73
F
B
Engine What to do to car after sitting for 20 years
Replies
40
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Bjr1992
B
M
something shorted- car wont start - where do i start looking?
Replies
39
Views
1K
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
General karthief
General karthief
M
fuel pressure adjustment 19 or 30lb injectors.
Replies
24
Views
1K
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
nickyb
nickyb
M
Forced Induction Spark plug dilemma...
Replies
3
Views
707
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
dgollem
dgollem
Top Bottom