how do these plugs look, and are they the right ones?

mostsmooth
Member
-
- Nov 12, 2002
-
- 179
-
- 6
-
- 19
Hi all,
95 gt, gt40 heads.
i pulled the plugs to do a compression check. they have maybe 500-1000 miles on them.
lets say about half of those miles were with the fuel pressure regulator seal failed and dumping fuel into the vac lines and I would imagine the intake. not sure if that matters.
tips seem to look ok to me, but i don't know much.
my main interest is the black carbonish deposit near the end of the threads. the couple threads that i would imagine are exposed to the cylinder are black.
yes, #7 porcelain is cracked somehow. i dont know how that could happen? i didnt overtighten it. just a bad plug or is that indicative of some problem?
these plugs are AGSF32CA. these are the right ones for the GT40 heads i believe. i think i recall doing a bunch of research when i bought them a couple months ago.
but, does anybody know what the difference between AGSF32CA and AGSF32C? i need to replace one obviously and im having so trouble locating in parts stores. ford wont have them until monday, which isnt the end of the world, but if i can get it replaced before then, would be nice.
Thanks
