How does this look in terms of a list of mods for my '04 3.9L v6

I recently bought a 2004 3.9L as my first car and want to slowly begin to mod it. With some research, this is what I've come up with so far, thoughts?

-K&N 57 Series Cold Air Intake
-BBK 65mm throttle body
-Magnaflow dual exhaust conversion kit with 3" tips (not sure whether or not catback kits for a gt or smth would work or not so this is all I could find on cjponyparts)
-JBA 1619-4 Titanium Ceramic Exhaust Headers (These said they were for a 3.8L but i couldn't find any for a 3.9L?)
-Ford Performance "G" Lowering Springs

I was also thinking of getting a SCT x4 at some point but I have absolutely no idea where to start in terms of tuning.

Any help or advice y'all could give would be awesome, thanks!
 

