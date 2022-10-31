I have a 94 GT engine that I'm going to use the stock cam with some 1.7 rockers, a pair of AFR 185 Enforcers and an Explorer manifold. What would I need to do to make these work with an A9L computer? I really don't plan on adding any other performance stuff in the future or I'd take the steep learning curve on a MegaSquirt. (I really don't want to do that.)



My plan is to get a Painless harness and A9L for the swap as I'm not running it in a Mustang. The reason for using the stock cam is to keep a stock-ish idle, which I prefer and the heads are there for the slight performance improvement AND the saved 40# off the front of the car.



This is not the typical "bigger is better" combo. Just a nice, reliable/tractable combo that I can enjoy driving every day.