reddy351

reddy351

Member
Jun 13, 2006
Columbus, Ohio
I have a 94 GT engine that I'm going to use the stock cam with some 1.7 rockers, a pair of AFR 185 Enforcers and an Explorer manifold. What would I need to do to make these work with an A9L computer? I really don't plan on adding any other performance stuff in the future or I'd take the steep learning curve on a MegaSquirt. (I really don't want to do that.)

My plan is to get a Painless harness and A9L for the swap as I'm not running it in a Mustang. The reason for using the stock cam is to keep a stock-ish idle, which I prefer and the heads are there for the slight performance improvement AND the saved 40# off the front of the car.

This is not the typical "bigger is better" combo. Just a nice, reliable/tractable combo that I can enjoy driving every day.
 
General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
polk county florida
Stock computer (A9L) will be just fine with that combo, the important thing, more so since this is a swap to another body/chassis is to duplicate the computer grounds in the harness like it was going into a mustang.
Do not 'stack' the grounds together in one place. They are separated for a reason (although I couldn't tell you why, maybe something about 'feed back'?)
This opinion is based on threads of problems I've read about here during the couple minutes I've been a member here and not based on any real mechanical experience :rolleyes:
 
