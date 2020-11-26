How good is the factory security/theft system on our 96-04 Mustangs?

Hi,
I woke up today (Thanksgiving) with my parents telling me how someone stole some goodies from their car without exactly smashing the window this morning and I go to check it out, the Window is still in tact (other than the edges) but completely taken out (they pryed it out completely like professionals), didn't seem like alarm went off until door was open for longer than a minute. I parked my Mustang in that same spot (in front of garage) about 2 weeks ago for 1 week, I have a small sound system in the back but you can't see it because I have a Vert and I have that long privacy cover thing. My question is, how hard would it be to break into a new edge Mustang GT Vert? Will alarm go off if windows/windshields are removed or smashed? Are these cars easy to unlock? I know any car is breachable but are Mustangs any different from others cars like newer Chevy Cruzes/Honda Civics? Thanks.
 

SEEEEEE @General karthief THIS is EXACTLY why I always say what I do about Convertibles.

IN MY CASE (95 Vert 5 Speed) The car is able to be stolen at any time if someone has a knife. Cut the top, unlock the door from the inside and they have full access. Back the trailer up, put in neutral, push onto trailer, stolen.......

In my experience, the alarms are not that great, they are suppose to be able to detect a glass brake or a vehicle being tilted at a certain angle (towing) to engage the alarm. They are also should make sound if the vehicle experiences an impact over whatever tolerance they have built into it.

At my shop, we have NEVER encountered a factory alarm on a mustang that worked as it has been intended. We did have a problem with one going off though because the Ravens kept :poo:ting on it for some reason.
 
