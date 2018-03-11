How is insurance on a SN-95. V-6 annd young driver???

My oldest has always wanted a Yellow "new style" Beetle. Ones in any color are hard to find, unless they have a broken timing belt and are manuals with a turbo.

But a nice metallic red V-6 auto popped up within negotiation range, and my kid (a she) is ready to walk to the next town to see it. Do i want to call my insurance so she is not after my Fox 5.0 or Corvair? Do beginners still have to have 4 doors for a lower risk class, or does a v-6 and auto do that? Thanksshe's under 5 foo Tall, and the Grand Marquis I was going to share is huge and surprisingly fast. My wife really does not know where the nose is, even with the seat raised enough that I get hurt hopping in after her. And it has the heart of a police car.