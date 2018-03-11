How is insurance on a SN-95. V-6 annd young driver???

7991LXnSHO

7991LXnSHO

Now I want a 10 year badge
10 Year Member
Sep 1, 2010
3,107
578
164
Kearney, NE
My oldest has always wanted a Yellow "new style" Beetle. Ones in any color are hard to find, unless they have a broken timing belt and are manuals with a turbo.
But a nice metallic red V-6 auto popped up within negotiation range, and my kid (a she) is ready to walk to the next town to see it. Do i want to call my insurance so she is not after my Fox 5.0 or Corvair? Do beginners still have to have 4 doors for a lower risk class, or does a v-6 and auto do that? Thanksshe's under 5 foo Tall, and the Grand Marquis I was going to share is huge and surprisingly fast. My wife really does not know where the nose is, even with the seat raised enough that I get hurt hopping in after her. And it has the heart of a police car.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


Neuron

Neuron

Mustang Master
Nov 6, 2016
795
173
83
71
V6, AT and a female I would think should make the Insurance guy happy. Only way to be sure is ask though.
 
7991LXnSHO

7991LXnSHO

Now I want a 10 year badge
10 Year Member
Sep 1, 2010
3,107
578
164
Kearney, NE
Updates, 1. buying a VW was a mistake. We need tech help like is available for my 1991 5.0 here, only for more frequent issues.
2. Premium class ratings on most vehicles have switched to focus on their safety features. So calling the agent with the car’s VIN before deciding what to get is the only way to get an idea on premiums.
 
Potomus Pete

Potomus Pete

Gretchen Whitmer is eating at me
Mar 7, 2019
1,161
402
93
56
Sarasota Florida
My daughter here in Fla. 22 yr. old.......New Civic one years bill is $2100.00 No tickets,no accidents. My truck 99 Tacoma $700 , 90 fox $350 , 2020 CRV $ 1300.00 All full coverage. We pay this massive bill once a year.
 
7991LXnSHO

7991LXnSHO

Now I want a 10 year badge
10 Year Member
Sep 1, 2010
3,107
578
164
Kearney, NE
Pete, either FL rates are a lot different than NE rates, or it’s time for the painful task of shopping with other companies! Ow!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

K
I feel bad for this guy!
Replies
13
Views
870
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Daggar
D
sswilhelm
How to Repack SN-95 Spindle Hub Bearings
Replies
1
Views
3K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
sswilhelm
sswilhelm
Top Bottom