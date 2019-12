Other than what was mentioned above, they really aren't that bad to drive on.

The cornering isn't bad, you just dont go diving into corners like you would with a wide front tire. I've never had an issue with braking and driving on the highway was a non-issue. They really feel like a set or normal tires on the front, you just have to be aware of them and their limitations.



I avoid rain like it's the plague. I don't want to know how they do in the rain.



I did have to do an emergency maneuver once when a guy was fully in my lane around a blind corner. I was able to do what I needed to do without any issues, though I was fully aware of them.