You can get 400,000 miles out of the 4.6 liter Mustang GT engine if you change the oil every 3,000 miles and if you also maintain your vehicle. It all depends on how much that you take care of your car. Police cruisers go up to 200,000 and 250,000 miles on these same engines. I can't see why you wouldn't be able to get more mileage out of this engine if you take care of it.